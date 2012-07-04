TEXT-S&P puts France's Vivendi 'BBB/A-2' ratings on watch negative

July 04 -
Overview
-- We understand that France-based telecoms and media group Vivendi S.A.
is considering various strategic options after its announcement that its CEO
is stepping down.
-- We believe the group could decide to reshuffle its business portfolio,
which might negatively affect our assessment of Vivendi's business risk
profile.
-- We are placing our 'BBB/A-2' long-term and short-term ratings on
Vivendi on CreditWatch negative.
-- The CreditWatch reflects the possibility that we could lower our
assessments of the group's business risk or financial risk profiles. At this
point, we believe any rating downgrade would be limited to one notch.
Rating Action
On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch with
negative implications its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate
credit ratings on France-based telecommunications and media group Vivendi S.A.
Rationale
The CreditWatch reflects the possibility that we could lower our assessments
of the group's business risk or financial risk profiles. Our concerns and lack
of visibility on the group's future credit profile stem from its announced
potential strategic decisions and amid ongoing critical changes occurring at
top management level. We also think that potentially intense shareholder
pressure could precipitate credit dilutive business or financial initiatives
within the group. In addition, we are still unclear about decisions that could
be taken on SFR, Vivendi's telecommunications subsidiary, to soften the impact
of heightened pricing competition following the recent entry of a fourth
competitor in France's mobile telephony market. SFR is Vivendi's top
contributor to total EBITDA.
On June 28, 2012, Vivendi announced that its CEO and Chairman of the
Management Board was stepping down owing to diverging strategic visions. The
group further indicated a new CEO of SFR had been appointed, in lieu of a
previously announced new CEO who was to take office in August. On June 25,
2012, the group had announced that its Supervisory and Management Boards had
gathered to review the group's strategic orientations.
While we acknowledge that Vivendi has frequently reiterated its commitment to
the current 'BBB' rating, we are unclear at this stage on the strategic
decisions that the group might take. We are also uncertain on how Vivendi's
business portfolio will evolve, and what the possible ramifications would be
for our assessment of Vivendi's business risk profile. We consider that the
individual credit quality of each of Vivendi's businesses is within a narrow
range. And we currently factor into our assessment of Vivendi's business risk
profile as "satisfactory" some benefits from the group's business and
geographic diversity, which we believe could shrink as a result of any asset
disposals.
In addition, we don't rule out credit dilutive, shareholder friendly
initiatives if Vivendi sells assets. While unrelated to the matters outlined
above, the group also recently announced an unexpected court ruling requiring
it to pay EUR765 million in damages in the U.S. The outcome of this litigation
is uncertain at this stage, however, and Vivendi has said it would appeal.
We currently assess Vivendi's financial risk profile as "intermediate." We
think that Vivendi's key financial metrics will deteriorate markedly in 2012,
owing to the combination of pending acquisitions, the cost to acquire
fourth-generation (4G) spectrum, higher cash tax outflows because of income
tax regulation changes, and our anticipation of a high-single-digit drop in
overall EBITDA. Taken together, we think Vivendi would have no headroom at the
current rating level for other cash outflows.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Vivendi's liquidity as "adequate"
under our criteria. Our view factors in the likely effect from the announced
GBP1.2 billion acquisition of assets from U.K.-based EMI Group PLC (EMI, not
rated).
Importantly, all our calculations and opinions regarding the group's liquidity
reflect our current expectation that Vivendi's ongoing evolution will not
restrict the availability of the group's bank lines, including via material
adverse change clauses.
The ratio of liquidity sources to uses for the next 12 months was about 1.25x
at end-March 2012 by our calculation. Sources included EUR7.8 billion of
long-term undrawn committed lines at Vivendi S.A. and EUR2 billion at SFR, well
spread from 2014 to January 2017; cash at group level of about EUR0.8 billion at
end-March 2012, excluding the large cash balances sitting at AB; and our
anticipation of FFO of around EUR6.1 billion. (At this stage, we have not
factored EUR0.5 billion of asset disposals that management has indicated it
intends to complete at Universal Music Group (not rated) in conjunction with
the EMI transaction.)
Funding requirements at end-March 2012 included EUR5.2 billion of debt
maturities in the ensuing 12 months, of which EUR3.4 billion were outstanding
commercial paper, overdrafts, and accrued interests; about EUR3.3 billion in
capital expenditures; EUR1.7 billion in dividends including those to minority
shareholders; about EUR3.3 billion in capital expenditures (excluding the EUR1
billion for the 4G spectrum acquisition already cashed out in first-quarter
2012), and EUR1.5 billion of the contracted acquisitions from EMI and in the
Polish TV market.
We believe that Vivendi has good access to capital markets, and sound and
broad bank relationships. We think that management will continue actively
managing liquidity in order to keep it adequate. In May 2012, Vivendi closed a
new EUR1.5 billion 2017 facility refinancing part of a EUR1.9 billion 2013 loan
(of which EUR1.1 billion undrawn). In April, it carried out a EUR300 million tap
issue on its 2021 bond and raised $2 billion on three U.S. bond tranches
maturing in 2015, 2018, and 2022.
The continued availability of parent company credit lines is subject to
Vivendi's compliance with a single financial covenant that limits net debt to
EBITDA to 3.0x on a proportionate, pro forma basis. We expect headroom under
this financial covenant to remain comfortable. We understand that SFR's lines
are also subject to financial covenants, under which the headroom is large and
where the calculation includes parent company loans.
CreditWatch
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch within the next three months, as we seek
to obtain greater clarity on Vivendi's future business configuration, the
extent and impact of any shareholder returns following any asset disposals,
and its long-term financial policy. We also intend to update our forecasts for
the group, including those on its telecoms business, once our visibility on
its strategy has improved. We acknowledge though that Vivendi's new
managerial, financial, and strategic directions could take longer to clarify.
We could either affirm the long-term rating at 'BBB' or lower it by a maximum
of one notch to 'BBB-', assuming that our analysis confirms the likely
continued full availability of Vivendi's committed bank lines throughout the
group's strategic review, which otherwise could weaken liquidity and affect
the rating.
