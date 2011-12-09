TEXT-Fitch cuts Corsair (Jersey) series 326 notes to 'Csf'

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Corsair (Jersey) Limited's Series 326 credit-linked
notes due September 2014 as follows:
JPY4bn* notes due September 2014 downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery
Estimate 0%
* as of 8 December 2011
The transaction is a managed synthetic corporate CDO, referencing a portfolio of
primarily investment-grade corporate obligations.
Eight credit events have occurred in the reference portfolio to date, with the
bankruptcy of The PMI Group, Inc. (PMI) being the most recent in late November
2011.
Fitch believes it is highly likely that the transaction will incur a loss
following the default of PMI, based on the cumulative loss caused by the
preceding seven credit events and limited remaining credit enhancement. The loss
from PMI is expected to materialise once the final price for the defaulted
credit has been determined. The Recovery Estimate is unchanged since it was
assigned on 18 November 2011 at 0%.