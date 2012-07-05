TEXT-S&P rates Reinsurer SCOR Australia and Texas Subsidiaries 'A+'

July 05 -

Overview

-- France-based reinsurer SCOR SE (SCOR) has provided a guarantee covering the reinsurance obligations of two of its subsidiaries, SCOR Global Life Australia Pty Ltd. and Scor Global Life Re Insurance Company of Texas.

-- Consequently, we are assigning our 'A+' insurer financial strength rating to these two subsidiaries.

-- The stable outlook on the two subsidiaries reflects that on the parent, SCOR.

Rating Action

On July 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'A+' long-term insurer financial strength rating to SCOR Global Life Australia Pty Ltd. and Scor Global Life Re Insurance Company of Texas, both subsidiaries of French reinsurer SCOR SE (A+/Stable/A-1). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

We have assigned the ratings following the provision of guarantees from the parent, SCOR SE, covering the reinsurance obligations of the two subsidiaries. The guarantees are now effective and meet Standard & Poor's criteria for guaranteed companies. The insurer financial strength ratings of the two companies are based on the application of our criteria, under which we equalize the rating on an issuer with that on its guarantor.