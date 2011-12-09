TEXT-Fitch afrms Reed Elsevier at 'A-'/stable

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Reed Elsevier PLC's and Reed Elsevier NV's (together, Reed) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' and Short-term IDRs at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. A list of ratings actions on Reed's debt instruments is at the end of this comment.

The affirmations reflect Reed's strong cash flow generating ability, sound balance sheet and its consistent and conservative financial policies. Reed has a diverse mix of market-leading businesses in segments with solid long-term growth prospects, despite increased competitive pressure in the US legal services market. Fitch recognises that there are meaningful barriers to entry in Reed's core businesses.

A high proportion of Reed's subscription-based "must-have" products, which are being further integrated into clients' businesses through the growth of workflow solutions, lend stability to Reed's revenue. The long-term growth prospects, product and geographic diversity of its operations also support the ratings.

Overall group visibility remains good going into 2012, mainly because of three- to five-year contracts at the Elsevier business unit, the world's leading provider of scientific and medical information, which accounts for almost half of Reed's adjusted operating profit.

Reed's businesses tend to be affected later in a cyclical downturn than other media companies. Any significant impact from a slowing economy is unlikely to become apparent until Reed publishes its Q312 statement.

As a whole, Reed is better prepared for the current uncertain economic environment than it was going into the 2008/09 downturn. Leverage is now lower than at the end of 2008 and most of the underperforming businesses (especially in the Reed Business Information division) have either been improved or sold.

Given the uncertain economic environment, Fitch expects the company to maintain its financial discipline and aim for the lower end of its targeted 2.0-3.0x leverage range, calculated by Reed using net debt to EBITDA on a pensions and lease adjusted basis. This measure was 2.4x at the end of June 2011 and 2.5x at the end of December 2010.

Fitch believes that positive rating action is currently unlikely, unless Reed adopts more restrictive financial policies with respect to financial leverage and shareholder remuneration. Negative rating action could occur if there is a marked deterioration in Reed's operating environment or if Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to exceed 2.5x over a sustained period of time. FFO adjusted net leverage was 2.35x at the end of 2010 and Fitch modelling show this metric at around 2.6x at the end of 2011.

Reed has a strong liquidity position with cash and equivalents of GBP784m at H111 and an undrawn USD2bn credit facility which expires in June 2014, used to backstop USD700m of commercial paper (at end-June 2011). Fitch expects Reed to remain free cashflow (FCF) positive under most downturn scenarios modelled by the agency.

Even with these conservative assumptions, FCF generated in the next few years, together with cash on Reed's balance sheet, should be enough to cover the approximately GBP1.2bn of debt repayments (at end-June 2011) that are due before the end of 2013.

Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of the guaranteed notes issued by Elsevier Finance SA, Reed Elsevier Inc, Reed Elsevier Capital Inc and Reed Elsevier (Investments) plc at 'A-', and affirmed the Short-term ratings for the commercial paper issued by Elsevier Finance SA , Elsevier Properties SA, Reed Elsevier Inc and Reed Elsevier (Investments) plc at 'F2.' Fitch also affirmed the notes issued by ELM BV, secured on the Guaranteed Loan Notes of Elsevier Finance SA, at 'A-'.