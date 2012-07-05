版本:
TEXT-S&P ratings - Barclays Capital Inc.

July 05 -

Ratings -- Barclays Capital Inc. ---------------------------------- 05-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Negative/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: 06740G

Mult. CUSIP6: 76252P

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

13-Oct-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+

