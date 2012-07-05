版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 18:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's upgrades Nissan rating to A3; outlook is stable

July 05 Nissan Motor Co., Ltd (Nissan)

* Moody's upgrades Nissan rating to A3 from Baa1; outlook is stable

