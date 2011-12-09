TEXT-Fitch cuts Magneti Marelli Motherson to 'Fitch BB+(ind)'

Dec 09- Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Magneti Marelli Motherson Auto System Limited's (MMM) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The downgrade reflects MMM's continued weak operating performance in FY11 (year-end: March 2011), due to the lower-than-expected off-take from key customers. This has delayed the EBIDTA break-even beyond Fitch's expectation to FY13 from the earlier expected in FY10 which was later postponed to FY11. MMM has been incurring EBITDA and net losses since the start of operations in September 2008.

Fitch notes that MMM is targeting new customers and developing product models for existing customers - Maruti Suzuki India Limited, Volkswagen India, Ford Motors India etc, which will improve its revenues and profitability over the next two years. However, this has led to higher-than-expected capex, which is being funded through additional equity from promoters: Magneti Marelli SpA (MM, part of the FIAT group) and Samvardhna Motherson Finance Limited (SMFL, part of Samvardhana Motherson Group). The promoters provided INR316m in FY11 and INR200m in FY12 for capex requirements and the repayment of existing loans.

The ratings, however, derive strength from the established presence and the strong relationship of the promoters with original equipment manufacturers in the international and domestic automotive markets. Fitch believes the management, technical and financial support from the promoters has helped MMM in obtaining orders in its product segments. The agency expects the promoters to continue supporting MMM over the medium term. The ratings are constrained by MMM's inability to ramp-up business as expected and significant capex requirements over the medium term to execute its current orders amid weak financial performance. Its revenue grew moderately by 9.8% to INR855m in FY11, leading to an operating loss of INR59m (FY10: an operating loss of INR121m).

Further negative rating action may result from MMM's continued inability to ramp up operations along with operating EBIDTA break-even not being achieved by FY13, or a reduction in support from the promoters and non-infusion of equity as planned. On the contrary, an improvement in the financial profile with consistent deleveraging and positive operating EBIDTA over the medium-term may lead to a rating upgrade.

MMM is a 50:50 JV between MM and SMFL. The products covered as part of this JV includes automotive lighting parts, plastic air intake manifold and other power-train products except engine control unit, as well as brake and clutch pedal module. It has two production facilities in Pune and Manesar.

MMM:

- National Long-Term rating downgraded to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR237.5m term loans (reduced from INR300m): downgraded to 'Fitch BB+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR150m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR100m): downgraded to 'Fitch BB+(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)' from 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'