TEXT-S&P cuts classes E-1 to I-1 of L-JAC Five to 'CC (sf)'

OVERVIEW

-- L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

-- The sale of the property backing one of the transaction's remaining loans, which has defaulted, has been completed. We have learned that the servicer waived part of the principal on the loan.

-- We have lowered to 'CC (sf)' our ratings on classes E-1 to I-1.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered to 'CC (sf)' from 'CCC (sf)' its ratings on the class E-1 to I-1 trust certificates issued under the L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest (L-JAC Five) transaction (see list below).

We today downgraded classes E-1 to I-1 because we have learned that the servicer waived part of the principal on one of the transaction's remaining loans, which has defaulted. The loan originally represented about 8% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. We intend to lower to 'D (sf)' our ratings on these five classes if losses are incurred at the CMBS level in the future.

Of the 20 loans (effectively 13 loans because some of the loans are in cross-collateral and cross-default) that initially backed the trust certificates, effectively six loans remain, five of which have defaulted. The six loans originally represented a combined 32% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates. In addition, apart from the transaction's six remaining loans, there are two loans for which the sales of the related collateral properties have been completed but final calculations at the loan level have not yet been completed. These two loans originally represented a combined 24% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates.

L-JAC Five is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by effectively 13 loans, and the loans were originally backed by 81 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests. Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal on the class E-1 to I-1 trust certificates by the transaction's legal final maturity date in August 2015.

