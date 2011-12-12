TEXT-Fitch rates SANF's senior bond 'AA(idn)'

Dec 12- Fitch Ratings has assigned PT Surya Artha Nusantara
Finance's (SANF) proposed rupiah bond II/2011 of up to IDR750bn
a National Long-Term rating of 'AA(idn)'. The bond has a
maturity of up to three years. The proceeds from the proposed
issue will be used to support the company's business growth.
The bond rating is identical to SANF's National Long-Term
rating of 'AA(idn)', which has a Stable Outlook. The National
rating reflects strong support and commitment from its majority
60% shareholder, Astra International (AI), which is
50.11% owned by Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd, part of
Jardine Matheson Group.
SANF was established in 1983 by Astra Group as a heavy
equipment leasing business. Marubeni Group owns the remaining
40%.