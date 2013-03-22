Update-Moody's reviews Valiant Bank's A1 long-term ratings for downgrade

European shares recover, boosted by results and deal-making
LONDON, March 28 European shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by strong results and deal-making across the region, recovering from the previous session's sentiment-fuelled dip.
Valiant Bank AG
KHOBAR/DUBAI, March 28 Citigroup has formally applied for a licence to conduct capital markets business in Saudi Arabia, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a major move to return to the country after a roughly thirteen year absence.
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 28 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.