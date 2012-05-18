版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 21:18 BJT

TEXT-S&P ratings - Appleton Papers Inc.

May 18 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Appleton Papers Inc. ----------------------------------- 18-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Wisconsin

Primary SIC: Industrial &

personal service

paper

Mult. CUSIP6: 038101

Mult. CUSIP6: 038104

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--

01-Oct-2009 SD/-- SD/--

18-Aug-2009 CC/-- CC/--

02-Feb-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$305 mil first-lien nts due 06/30/2015 B+/WatchP 25-Jan-2010

US$150 mil 9.75% sr sub nts due 06/15/2014 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009

US$162 mil 11.25% second-lien nts due

12/15/2015 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐