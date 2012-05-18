TEXT-S&P ratings - Appleton Papers Inc.

BRIEF-Sangamo says receives rare pediatric disease designation from FDA for SB-318
* Sangamo therapeutics receives rare pediatric disease designation from fda for sb-318 in vivo genome editing therapeutic for mps i
May 18 -
Ratings -- Appleton Papers Inc. ----------------------------------- 18-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Wisconsin
Primary SIC: Industrial &
personal service
paper
Mult. CUSIP6: 038101
Mult. CUSIP6: 038104
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Oct-2009 B/-- B/--
01-Oct-2009 SD/-- SD/--
18-Aug-2009 CC/-- CC/--
02-Feb-2009 B/-- B/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$305 mil first-lien nts due 06/30/2015 B+/WatchP 25-Jan-2010
US$150 mil 9.75% sr sub nts due 06/15/2014 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009
US$162 mil 11.25% second-lien nts due
12/15/2015 CCC+/WatchP 02-Oct-2009
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Celsion presents two posters on its GEN-1 IL-12 gene-mediated immunotherapy at the ASCO-SITC clinical immuno-oncology symposium
* Says on feb. 24, Catherine Rein notified Bank Of New York Mellon Corp of her intention to retire from board