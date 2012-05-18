TEXT-S&P places Appleton Papers on watch pos on merger announcement

May 18 -
Overview
-- U.S.-based Appleton Papers Inc. announced that it intends to merge with
unrated Hicks Acquisition Co. II Inc.
-- In our view, the business combination will enhance Appleton's liquidity profile and will
enable the company to repay high cost debt.
-- We are placing our ratings on Appleton, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We expect to resolve the CreditWatch on or before the proposed July 2012 closing date,
with the potential for a one-notch upgrade if we view it likely that leverage will drop and
remain below 5x EBITDA.
Rating Action
On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on U.S.-based
Appleton Papers, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch placement follows Appleton Papers' announcement that it intends to merge
with Hicks Acquisition Co. II Inc. (unrated entity), a special-purpose acquisition company. The
combined company will be renamed "Appvion" and will be listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the
symbol "APVN".