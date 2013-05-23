版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 21:12 BJT

Update-Moody's assigns definitive Caa1 rating to Kloeckner Pentaplast's PIK notes due 2017

Kleopatra Holdings 1 S.C.A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐