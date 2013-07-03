版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 3日 星期三 18:54 BJT

Update-Moody's affirms BTMU and MUTB ratings

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐