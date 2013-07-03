Update-Moody's affirms BTMU and MUTB ratings

BRIEF-Qualcomm appoints James Thompson as chief technology officer
* Qualcomm appoints Dr. James H. Thompson as chief technology officer
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU) and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (MUTB)
* Qualcomm appoints Dr. James H. Thompson as chief technology officer
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock