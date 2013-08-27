版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 27日 星期二 16:57 BJT

Update-Moody's assigns Prime-1 to China Shipping's USD commercial paper

China Shipping Container Lines (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐