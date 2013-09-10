Update-Moody's rates Verizon's new notes Baa1

BRIEF-CWC Energy Services renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon)
* CWC Energy Services Corp. renews normal course issuer bid for its common shares as an automatic securities purchase plan
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
CHICAGO, April 4 Discount footwear retailer Payless ShoeSource said it had filed for Chapter 11 protection on Tuesday with a plan to restructure debt and immediately close 400 underperforming stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.