Update-Moody's affirms Aspen's ratings (A2 IFSR, Senior Baa2) with a stable outlook

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
