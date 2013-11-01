版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 1日 星期五 20:58 BJT

Update-Moody's places CME's ratings (CFR at Caa1) under review for downgrade following revised 2013 OIBDA guidance and heightened concerns over liquidity

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.
