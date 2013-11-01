Update-Moody's changes outlook on RussNeft's Ba3 ratings to negative

BRIEF-Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
NK Russneft OAO
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million ($900,800) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.
ZURICH, April 11 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against proposed bonuses for the Swiss bank's executive board totalling almost 80 million Swiss francs ($79.4 million).