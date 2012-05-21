TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on Ulysses (ELOC No.27)'s class D and E nts

May 21 -

OVERVIEW

-- On the April interest payment date, an appraisal reduction caused an interest shortfall under the class D and E notes. These two classes are also exposed to principal losses, in our view.

-- We have therefore lowered to 'D (sf)' our ratings on these two classes of notes.

-- We have also removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes following our assessment of the issuer's ability to pay quarterly interest due on these notes.

-- Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) is a 2007-vintage U.K. single-loan CMBS transaction arranged by Morgan Stanley.

-- Our ratings in the transaction are based on our criteria for rating European CMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future European CMBS criteria may differ from the current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) PLC' s class D and E notes. At the same time, we removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes. Our ratings on the class A and B notes are unaffected by today's rating actions (see list below).

At closing in July 2007, Ulysses (European Loan Conduit No. 27) acquired the senior portion of a U.K. loan secured by a single office building in London, which is known as CityPoint. The senior loan is interest-only and the current outstanding note balance is GBP429 million (unchanged since closing). The final maturity date of the notes is in July 2017, three years after the loan maturity date.

Since issuance, the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) for the whole loan has been below 1.0x, and the whole loan has relied on sponsor top-ups through quarterly equity injections from the borrowing group. At closing, the sponsor provided a GBP5 million guarantee for interest payments under the whole loan. This guarantee was fully called at the October 2011 loan interest payment date, and is therefore no longer available.