版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 4日 星期二 21:42 BJT

Update-Moody's assigns Ba3 CFR to Seadrill Partners LLC; stable outlook

Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐