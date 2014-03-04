Update-Moody's:Sun Hung Kai Properties' H1 results support the A1 rating

Qatar Airways close to deal to buy stake in Italy's Meridiana- CEO
DUBAI, April 24 Qatar Airways will sign a deal to buy a stake in Italian carrier Meridiana in the "next couple of days", Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Monday.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Monday it had reached an agreement with Abu Dhabi state fund IPIC on the settlement of arbitration proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Matt Mallgrave from Credit Suisse to head its cash equities trading in the Americas and made several other senior staff changes as part of a push to strengthen in cash equities.