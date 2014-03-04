版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 15:06 BJT

Update-Moody's:Sun Hung Kai Properties' H1 results support the A1 rating

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐