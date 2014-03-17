版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 20:07 BJT

Update-Moody's upgrades iGate's CFR to Ba3; rates new unsecured debt at B1; stable outlook

iGate Corporation
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐