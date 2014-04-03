Update-Moody's upgrades Nord Anglia Education's CFR to B1; definitive ratings assigned

Chinese banks, brokers eye robo advice for edge on competition
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
Nord Anglia Education, Inc
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Ant Financial, ICBC to offer robo advice this year -sources
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 26 Canadian police said on Wednesday they were investigating whether a beating captured on video, reported to have been distributed through social networking site Facebook Inc, may be connected to a young woman's murder.