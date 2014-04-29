版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 29日 星期二 19:16 BJT

Update-Moody's assigns (P)Baa3 rating to Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd's US$2bn proposed senior secured notes; stable outlook

Delek & Avner (Tamar Bond) Ltd

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐