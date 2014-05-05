版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 5日 星期一 19:09 BJT

Update-Moody's: Mobilink's FY2013 results strong for its B2 rating

Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (Mobilink)

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐