Update-Moody's assigns A2 rating to The Walt Disney Company's new bond offering

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso extends losses as trade fears resurface

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso extended losses on Wednesday after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico. The peso weakened 1.4 percent to a nearly two-week low after Trump reiterated his threat to eliminate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico if it cannot be changed. Fears that Trump's anti-trade rhetoric could pummel the Mexican economy had bat