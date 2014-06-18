版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 18日 星期三 20:04 BJT

Update-Moody's says Advantage Sales and Marketing's sale of majority stake is potentially credit negative

Advantage Sales and Marketing Inc. (ASM)

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐