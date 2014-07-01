版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 1日 星期二 16:42 BJT

Update-Moody's affirms BNP Paribas' A1 rating; BFSR outlook changed to negative

BNP Paribas

For the full text of this story please click the following link:

here

我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐