Update-Moody's revises outlook on Melco Crown (Macau)'s Ba3 secured loan rating to positive

BRIEF-Coca-Cola incoming CEO on sugar taxes- "If govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
* Incoming CEO on sugar taxes- number of govts facing fiscal pressure, "if govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
Melco Crown (Macau) Limited
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Incoming CEO on sugar taxes- number of govts facing fiscal pressure, "if govts need money, they should widen their tax bases"
April 25 Activist hedge fund Elliott Management on Tuesday issued a fresh letter to specialty metals maker Arconic Inc's shareholders, urging them to elect all of its four shareholder nominees to Arconic's board.
* Dior up after buyout deal (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)