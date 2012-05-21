TEXT-S&P summary: Interxion Holding N.V.

May 21 -
Summary analysis -- Interxion Holding N.V. ------------------------ 21-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Feb-2010 B+/-- B+/--
02-Feb-2010 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on Dutch data center operator Interxion Holding N.V. (Interxion)
reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile.