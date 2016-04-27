版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 00:39 BJT

BRIEF-Nord Gold announces offer for Northquest

April 27 Nord Gold says:

* Formally commenced its offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Northquest

* The offer values Northquest at approximately $21.6 million

* Northquest is the 100 percent owner of the Pistol Bay Gold Project, a high grade exploration project located in Nunavut Territory, the northern Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)

