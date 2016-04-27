BRIEF-Nord Gold announces offer for Northquest

BRIEF-KROGER NAMES MATT PERIN AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
April 27 Nord Gold says:
* Formally commenced its offer to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Northquest
* The offer values Northquest at approximately $21.6 million
* Northquest is the 100 percent owner of the Pistol Bay Gold Project, a high grade exploration project located in Nunavut Territory, the northern Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
* SAYS MATT PERIN HAS JOINED COMPANY AS HEAD OF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS AND REGULATORY AFFAIRS
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 Chinese start-ups in deep technology, including augmented and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, will attract the most interest from venture capitalists, a private stakeholder in one of China's biggest internet food ordering companies said.
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds graphic)