TEXT-S&P summary: Nuance Communications Inc.

May 21 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nuance Communications Inc. -------------------- 21-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Massachusetts

Primary SIC: Communications

Equipment

Mult. CUSIP6: 67020W

Mult. CUSIP6: 67020Y

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Feb-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

22-Mar-2007 B+/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Nuance Communications Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the company will continue to grow EBITDA organically and through integration of acquisitions. Our rating also reflects Nuance's leading presence in the market for speech recognition products and its track record of organic growth and successful integrations of acquisitions, partially offset by its highly acquisitive growth strategy and "significant" financial risk profile. We expect the company's fiscal 2012 (September 2012) revenue growth rate to be in the mid-20% area, higher than the 18% rate in fiscal 2011, due mainly to the higher amount spent on acquisitions, which should lead to gradual de-leveraging from 3.6x at March 31, 2012 to the low-3x area by the end of fiscal 2012.

Nuance is a global provider of speech recognition software and imaging solutions and related services. We view the company's business profile as "weak" because of the fragmented and niche nature of the speech recognition market. However, the company benefits from a leading presence in the speech recognition technology market, a significant level of recurring revenues, and a diverse customer base serving the financial services, telecommunications, health care, and automotive end markets. Nuance built its product and technology portfolio through the completion of more than 20 acquisitions over the past six years. GAAP revenues for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012 were up 20% from a year ago, to $1.45 billion. Speech recognition is a rapidly evolving technology and susceptible to competition from larger, better capitalized players who have not, as yet, represented a large share of the market. Nuance's entrenched position in this market has resulted in a number of designed-in wins, and the company maintains an extensive and not-easily-replicated language library--both factors will be important in maintaining its competitive position.

Nuance's significant financial risk profile is highlighted by its aggressive acquisition growth strategy. The company has acquired six companies since June 2011 for approximately $750 million in cash and $65 million in deferred payments. Despite its aggressive acquisitions growth strategy, Nuance has demonstrated successful integration of its acquisitions-with EBITDA margins growing from the mid-20% area in 2008 to 33% for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Operating lease-adjusted total debt to last-12-month EBITDA was at 3.6x, down from the high-3x level immediately after the $690 million convertible debt issuance in October 2011. We expect leverage to continue to decline to the low-3x area in the near term, as recent acquisitions are integrated.

Liquidity

Nuance has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for at least the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash and short-term investment balances of approximately $967 million at March 31, 2012 and expected positive annual free operating cash flow. Additional liquidity is provided by the company's $75 million revolving credit facility. We expect uses to include moderate growth-related working capital investments and annual capital expenditures of less than $50 million.

Relevant aspects of Nuance's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We see sources to be in excess of uses for the next 24 months, in part reflecting no near-term debt maturities.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 50% decline in EBITDA from March 31, 2012 latest-12-month levels.

-- The company is not subject to performance covenants.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects the company's leading presence in the speech recognition market, a significant level of recurring revenues, and a diverse customer base. An upgrade would be predicated on successful integration of its recent acquisitions and sustained leverage below the 3x area. While not currently expected, we could lower the rating if EBITDA deteriorates due to increased competitive pressure or acquisition integration challenges, leading to leverage above the mid-4x level.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012

-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012

-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008