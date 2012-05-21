TEXT-S&P summary: Nuance Communications Inc.

May 21 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Nuance Communications Inc. -------------------- 21-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Massachusetts
Primary SIC: Communications
Equipment
Mult. CUSIP6: 67020W
Mult. CUSIP6: 67020Y
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Feb-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--
22-Mar-2007 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Nuance Communications Inc. reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' expectation that the company will continue to grow EBITDA
organically and through integration of acquisitions. Our rating also reflects
Nuance's leading presence in the market for speech recognition products and
its track record of organic growth and successful integrations of
acquisitions, partially offset by its highly acquisitive growth strategy and
"significant" financial risk profile. We expect the company's fiscal 2012
(September 2012) revenue growth rate to be in the mid-20% area, higher than
the 18% rate in fiscal 2011, due mainly to the higher amount spent on
acquisitions, which should lead to gradual de-leveraging from 3.6x at March
31, 2012 to the low-3x area by the end of fiscal 2012.
Nuance is a global provider of speech recognition software and imaging
solutions and related services. We view the company's business profile as
"weak" because of the fragmented and niche nature of the speech recognition
market. However, the company benefits from a leading presence in the speech
recognition technology market, a significant level of recurring revenues, and
a diverse customer base serving the financial services, telecommunications,
health care, and automotive end markets. Nuance built its product and
technology portfolio through the completion of more than 20 acquisitions over
the past six years. GAAP revenues for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012
were up 20% from a year ago, to $1.45 billion. Speech recognition is a rapidly
evolving technology and susceptible to competition from larger, better
capitalized players who have not, as yet, represented a large share of the
market. Nuance's entrenched position in this market has resulted in a number
of designed-in wins, and the company maintains an extensive and
not-easily-replicated language library--both factors will be important in
maintaining its competitive position.
Nuance's significant financial risk profile is highlighted by its aggressive
acquisition growth strategy. The company has acquired six companies since June
2011 for approximately $750 million in cash and $65 million in deferred
payments. Despite its aggressive acquisitions growth strategy, Nuance has
demonstrated successful integration of its acquisitions-with EBITDA margins
growing from the mid-20% area in 2008 to 33% for the last 12 months ended
March 31, 2012. Operating lease-adjusted total debt to last-12-month EBITDA
was at 3.6x, down from the high-3x level immediately after the $690 million
convertible debt issuance in October 2011. We expect leverage to continue to
decline to the low-3x area in the near term, as recent acquisitions are
integrated.
Liquidity
Nuance has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses
for at least the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash and short-term
investment balances of approximately $967 million at March 31, 2012 and
expected positive annual free operating cash flow. Additional liquidity is
provided by the company's $75 million revolving credit facility. We expect
uses to include moderate growth-related working capital investments and annual
capital expenditures of less than $50 million.
Relevant aspects of Nuance's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We see sources to be in excess of uses for the next 24 months, in part
reflecting no near-term debt maturities.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even
with a 50% decline in EBITDA from March 31, 2012 latest-12-month levels.
-- The company is not subject to performance covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's leading presence in the speech
recognition market, a significant level of recurring revenues, and a diverse
customer base. An upgrade would be predicated on successful integration of its
recent acquisitions and sustained leverage below the 3x area. While not
currently expected, we could lower the rating if EBITDA deteriorates due to
increased competitive pressure or acquisition integration challenges, leading
to leverage above the mid-4x level.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012
-- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First
Quarter, April 11, 2012
-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March
29, 2012
-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008