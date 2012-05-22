TEXT-S&P:Rating on one class of DTC Eight Funding raised

May 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- The notes issued under the DTC7 and DTC8 securitization transactions are backed by apartment mortgage-loans that New Century Finance Co. Ltd. extended to borrowers to finance the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of rental apartments built by Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd.

-- The actual rent from the properties, which is one of the most important factors in the rating analysis, is currently below our initial forecast. However, the credit enhancement for the notes other than the class N notes has increased to a level that we consider sufficient to compensate for the adverse effect of the lower rent. Accordingly, we have raised our rating on class E of DTC8, and affirmed our ratings on classes A to D of DTC7 and DTC8.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class N notes of DTC7 and DTC8, which are redeemed mainly by using the transactions' excess spread. The affirmations are based on our view that principal and interest payments on the class N notes will be made in full given that principal redemption has progressed since the transactions' closings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised to 'BB+ (sf)' from 'BB (sf)' its rating on the class E pass-through notes issued under the DTC Eight Funding Ltd. (DTC8) transaction. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the classes A to D, and N pass-through notes issued under the DTC8 transaction and DTC Seven Funding Ltd. (DTC7) transaction (see list below).

The underlying assets of the above two transactions are residential apartment mortgage-loans that were originated by New Century Finance Co. Ltd. (New Century Finance; The name of the company was changed to Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgages on Dec. 1, 2007), a former affiliate of Lehman Brothers Tokyo Branch. New Century Finance extended the mortgage loans to finance the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of newly constructed apartments built by Daito Trust Construction Co. Ltd.

Standard & Poor's received the historical data of the master lease payment made by Daito Building Management Co. Ltd. for each property from the servicer and used the data for the rating analysis.

The data indicates that the current aggregate rental revenue from the properties in each transaction is below our initial forecast. On the other hand, the transactions' credit enhancement levels have increased as the redemption of the senior notes has progressed. In addition, the pace of the rent decrease has been moderate and we believe that a sudden acceleration of the decrease is unlikely in the near term. Moreover, only one of the transactions' underlying loans has defaulted since the closing of the transactions. Taking into account all these factors, we today raised our rating on class E of DTC8 and affirmed our ratings on five classes of DTC7 and five classes of DTC8.

Principal and interest payments on the class N notes are made mainly by using the transactions' excess spread (interest and other revenue from the underlying assets of the transactions less transaction costs and interest on the notes other than the class N notes). Under the DTC7 and DTC8 transactions, the total amount of express spread that is generated during the transactions' terms diminishes as defaults and prepayments on the underlying loans occur, and we regard this as a stress factor for the notes. Although prepayments have exceeded our initial assumptions, redemption for the class N notes has progressed as there has been only one default on the transactions' underlying loans. We today affirmed our ratings on the class N notes of DTC7 and DTC8 because we still expect these classes to be fully redeemed after considering the total amounts that have been redeemed for each transaction until now, as well as prepayment and default assumptions under our 'BBB' stress scenario.

Regarding class A of DTC8, we lowered the rating to 'AA (sf)' on April 15, 2009, because a replacement advancing agent had not been found since the commencement of the Civil Rehabilitation Proceedings of Lehman Brothers Tokyo Branch, which had acted as the advancing agent before then. As of now, the transaction still lacks an advancing agent. However, we do not believe that the situation in terms of the transaction exposure to liquidity risk has worsened given that: (1) the transaction is structured in such a way that the liquidity reserves are maintained at a certain level over the course of the transaction; and (2) the outstanding amount of the notes has continued to decrease. Today's affirmation of the rating on class A reflects this view, in addition to the aforementioned factors relating to our credit analysis.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

