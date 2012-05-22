TEXT-S&P summary: Rain CII Carbon LLC

May 22 -

Summary analysis -- Rain CII Carbon LLC --------------------------- 22-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Metal ores, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 22944H

Mult. CUSIP6: 75079R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

15-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

21-May-2008 --/-- --/--

29-Oct-2007 B/-- B/--

11-Sep-2007 NR/-- NR/--

Rationale

The rating on Rain CII Carbon LLC (RCCL) reflects the company's limited sources of green petroleum coke (GPC), limited product diversity, and "aggressive" financial risk profile. The rating also reflects RCCL's cyclical end markets and supplier and end-customer concentration. The company's good market position in the calcined petroleum coke (CPC) industry, established and long-term customer and supplier relationships, and stable operating performance temper these weaknesses. Our expectation of stable cash flows also bolsters the ratings. RCCL is a U.S.-based CPC producer.