TEXT-S&P ups Travelport LLC first-lien to 'B+',recovery rtg to '1'

May 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised to 'B+' from 'B' the issue rating on the first-lien senior secured debt facilities ("the first-lien debt") borrowed by Travelport LLC (B-/Stable/--).

Travelport LLC is the indirect subsidiary of U.S.-based travel services provider Travelport Holdings Ltd. (B-/Stable/--). We removed the issue ratings on the first-lien debt from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on May 4, 2012. We also revised the recovery rating on these instruments to '1' from '2', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

All other issue and recovery ratings are unchanged.

The rating action on Travelport LLC's first-lien debt reflects our view that the recent refinancing, which has now been completed, has a positive impact on recovery prospects for these facilities, which would be in the 90%-100% range in the event of a default.

RECOVERY ANALYSIS

Our simulated default scenario for Travelport LLC contemplates a payment default in 2014 owing to weaker trading than we forecast under our base-case scenario and an inability to meet debt maturities that year. We estimate EBITDA at default at about $398 million. We believe that Travelport Holdings would reorganize in the event of default.

From our gross enterprise value of $2.4 billion for Travelport LLC, we deduct enforcement costs and finance leases totaling about $280.0 million. This leaves a net enterprise value of $2.1 billion available for creditors. We now assume that the guarantor group accounts for about 70% of this amount, over which the claims of first-lien senior secured lenders totaling about $1,680 million would have priority. We assume that the remaining 30%--comprising the value of the unpledged nonguarantor operations--would then be available to meet the deficiency claims of the first-lien senior secured lenders and senior unsecured obligations on a pari passu basis. We estimate that total claims on this proportion of the enterprise value would be about $1.3 billion, which includes about $200 million of senior secured claims not covered by the collateral.

