TEXT-S&P ratings - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. LTD.

May 24 -

Ratings -- Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. LTD. ------ 24-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-May-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

