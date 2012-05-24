TEXT-S&P ratings - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. LTD.

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Ratings -- Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. LTD. ------ 24-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Special Purpose
Program
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-May-2012 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.