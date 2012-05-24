TEXT-Fitch affirms National RMBS Trust 2011-1

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National RMBS Trust 2011-1. The transaction is a securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, full-documentation mortgage loans originated by Advantedge Financial Services Pty Limited and Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Limited. The rating actions are as listed below.

AUD560.8m Class A1 (ISIN AU0000NAHA8) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD210m Class A2 (ISIN AU0000NAFB6) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD30m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0013272) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The rating actions reflect Fitch's view that credit enhancement levels are able to support the notes' current ratings. The credit quality and performance of the loans within the collateral pool remains in line with the agency's expectations.

The transaction is currently paying down on a sequential basis with principal collections being currently allocated first to the senior notes, with no principal being repaid to the class A2 notes prior to the class A2 refinancing date, May 2014. The sequential amortisation of the notes has resulted in an improvement in credit enhancement since closing for all rated notes.

"As of 31 March 2012, the total amount of arrears was negligible, at 0.17%,well below Fitch's 30+ days conforming Dinkum Index of 1.57%," said James Zanesi, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "There have been no defaults and consequently no losses."

At end March 2012, the weighted average loan-to-value ratio was 66.2% and the pool remains geographically diverse, with investment loans comprising of 23.46% of the pool.

Lenders' mortgage insurance cover was provided on 56.42% of the pool with Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBE LMI, 'AA-'/Stable) and Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc, covering 20.82%, 30.2% and 5.4% of the pool respectively.