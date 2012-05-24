版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 17:06 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's cuts Navios Maritime Acquisition; outlook stable

May 24 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition")

* Moody's downgrades Navios Maritime Acquisition; outlook stable

