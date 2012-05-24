TEXT-Fitch:European auto plant closures could be credit positive

May 24 - Decline in demand and fierce pricing competition are making the operating environment difficult for mass-market European carmakers, Fitch Ratings says. Automakers are grappling with the likelihood of plant closures amid the fallout from the eurozone debt crisis. We believe selected plant closures could be positive from a credit perspective as cost reductions would be significant.

A reshuffle of production of Opel's Astra and Zafira models has prompted suggestions that the company might cease production at its Bochum plant in Germany, shutting it down for good. The chief executive of General Motors Opel unit said there were no definite plans beyond 2014 regarding the future of Bochum.

Plant closures would take some pressure off carmakers, including PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault and Fiat, which are all struggling. The necessary restructuring would be slow and painstaking as capacity under-utilisation has not been addressed in Europe - unlike the US where rationalisation is further ahead.

Overcapacity is exacerbated by a decline in consumer and corporate confidence in several European markets with fierce competition and price pressures. We expect these conditions will persist in 2012 and are likely to hurt revenues and profitability.

We believe that Opel and PSA, which recently entered into a strategic alliance with GM, have the most immediate business case for plant closures. With PSA, it is unclear how the newly elected socialist government of France would react. We believe it is likely that there will be political resistance to such a move. Such pressure may not be confined to France.