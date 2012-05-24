TEXT-Fitch affirms Russia's Eurasia Drilling Company at 'BB'; outlook stable

EDC's ratings reflect its position as the largest drilling company in Russia with a market share of about 27% at end-2011 (by metres drilled), its strong operational profile, a more modern rig fleet compared to that of its Russian peers and long-term relationships with its largest customer, OAO LUKOIL (LUKOIL,'BBB-'/Stable).

The ratings also reflect EDC's strong financial profile, solid operating profit margins, strong operating cash flows and a debt profile that is commensurate with the rating level. In FY11, EDC generated about USD2.8bn in revenues, a 52% increase on FY10, following record drilling volumes of 4.78 million metres, a 16% increase on FY10, on the back of higher drilling volumes from legacy operations and consolidation of assets acquired from Schlumberger and Transocean ('BBB-'/Negative). Fitch estimates that in FY12-13, EDC will report high single-digit revenue growth annually, mostly due to incremental revenues from new assets. Thereafter, EDC should maintain mid single-digit organic revenue growth.

Fitch views EDC's debt maturity profile as comfortable. At end-2011, EDC reported USD753m of total unadjusted debt. Its short-term debt at end-2011 of USD175m compared well with USD510m of cash. In 2011, BKE, a principal subsidiary of EDC providing onshore drilling services in Russia, issued RUB5bn domestic bonds with a put option in 2016. In 2011 BKE reported revenues of RUB60.4bn (or USD2,055m at the average RUB-USD exchange rate for 2011) under Russian accounting principles and its contribution to EDC's 2011 consolidated revenues and EBITDA was about 75%.

Although EDC increased its total indebtedness in FY11 to finance capex and acquisitions, Fitch expects that EDC will maintain funds-from-operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage under 1.5x in 2011-2015, which is commensurate with the 'BB' rating level.

EDC's ratings are constrained by its small size relative to international peers, its concentration in onshore drilling in Russia and significant future capital requirements for its rig fleet modernisation.

Fitch notes that LUKOIL remains EDC's single largest customer accounting for 61% of total revenues in FY11, down from 71% in FY10. Despite the historically high level of customer concentration, the agency considers the close relationship between EDC and LUKOIL as positive for EDC's ratings. Fitch believes that although the current framework agreement between EDC and LUKOIL expires in 2012, EDC is well positioned to expand its operations following LUKOIL's exploration and production program, in particular, on the Caspian Sea shelf. The agency expects that the share of EDC's revenues coming from LUKOIL will decrease over time as EDC continues to diversify its client base and geography of operations.

Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the London Stock Exchange, EDC is the largest provider of onshore and offshore drilling services in Russia, as measured by the number of metres drilled, providing onshore integrated well construction services and workover services. Its fleet includes 250-plus onshore drilling and sidetracking rigs, 330 workover rigs and two offshore jack-up rigs operating in the Caspian Sea.

The rating actions are as follows:

Eurasia Drilling Company Ltd.

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB'; Stable Outlook

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'ational Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'; Outlook Stable

OOO Burovoya Kompaniya Eurasia's 8.4% coupon RUB5bn bonds due in 2018

Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BB'

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'AA-(rus)'