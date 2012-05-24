TEXT-Fitch asgns Sistema International Funding S.A.'s USD500m LPNs final 'BB-' rtg

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Sistema International Funding S.A.'s USD 500m 6.95% loan participation notes (LPNs) due 2019 'BB-' final rating. The proposed notes were issued on a limited recourse basis for the sole purpose of funding a loan by Sistema International Funding S.A. to Sistema Joint Stock Financial Corp. (Sistema, 'BB-'/Stable). LPN holders largely benefit from the same rights, and face the same risks as senior unsecured creditors to Sistema.

The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 04 May 2012.

The revision of the Outlook on Sistema's IDR to Stable in November 2011 primarily reflected Fitch's assessment that Sistema was unlikely to come up with a quick solution for its subsidiary SSTL (Shyam), a small niche CDMA operator in India. Sistema's exposure to debt and losses under the current business plan at Shyam is already reflected in its ratings. A significant rise in investments in Shyam may put pressure on Sistema's ratings but Fitch views this as an unlikely event risk.

Shyam's licenses have been revoked by the Indian regulator from September 2012. Unless the company can find a solution to this conundrum or new regulatory initiatives are announced, it may be forced to stop operations by then. This is likely to trigger an event of default under its obligations, and creditors will be able to accelerate redemption of virtually all outstanding debt. Sistema publicly disclosed that it guarantees approximately USD1.5bn of debt at Shyam.

Sistema's ratings continue to be supported by strong operating and financial performance at its key subsidiaries, MTS ('BB+'/Stable), a large Russian/CIS mobile operator, and Bashneft, a medium-size Russian oil and gas company. MTS's free cash flow (FCF) generation is strong supporting its ability to pay large dividends. MTS has low leverage, at 1.3x net debt/LTM EBITDA at end-2011. As a controlling shareholder, Sistema retains the flexibility to increase leverage and squeeze additional dividends from this company without jeopardising its credit ratings. Bashneft is expected to continue paying high dividends, although this may be challenged by the high capex required to develop the new Trebs-Titov oil field.

Sistema's groupwide leverage was reported at a moderate 1.6x net debt/EBITDA at end-2011 but this is unevenly distributed between various segments. Weaker subsidiaries are much more leveraged than key ones, and there is a significant amount of debt at the holdco level. In addition to the holdco's headline debt, it guarantees some debt at its subsidiaries, most importantly at Shyam.

As a result, leverage as measured by the ratio of net debt including off-balance sheet obligations to normalised dividends is high and Fitch expects it to remain significantly above 2.5x, to a large part driven by continuing investments into Shyam. A rise in that ratio to above 4.3x on a sustained basis may lead to a downgrade.