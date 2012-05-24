版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A1 to BlackRock Inc's $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes

May 24 BlackRock Inc

* Moody's assigns A1 to BlackRock Inc's $1.5 billion senior unsecured notes

