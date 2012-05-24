TEXT-S&P summary: Isola U.S. Corp.

May 24 -

Summary analysis -- Isola U.S. Corp. ------------------------------ 24-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Arizona

Primary SIC: Printed circuit

boards

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--

24-Aug-2010 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Isola USA Corp. is based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation that the Chandler, Ariz.-based printed circuit board (PCB) laminate supplier will preserve its market position, despite highly competitive industry conditions and near-term weakness in its served markets. Due to a broad-based weakness in those markets, we expect the company's revenue and EBITDA to erode modestly during the first half of the calendar year and strengthen during the second half. Isola designs, develops, and manufactures laminates for PCBs. Its products are used to manufacture application-specific PCBs for a wide variety of electronics products used for servers and storage, networking, automotive, military, and medical applications.