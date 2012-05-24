TEXT-S&P summary: The Sports Authority Inc.

May 24 -

Summary analysis -- The Sports Authority Inc. --------------------- 24-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Colorado

Primary SIC: Sporting goods

and bicycle

shops

Mult. CUSIP6: 849176

Mult. CUSIP6: 84917Y

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-May-2008 B-/-- B-/--

31-Mar-2006 B/-- B/--

Rationale

The ratings on Englewood, Colo.-based The Sports Authority Inc. (TSA) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment that the company's business risk profile will continue to be "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged." Our business risk assessment reflects our analysis that the retail sporting goods industry will continue to be highly competitive and fragmented, and that it will be difficult for TSA to improve its market share.

Dick's Sporting Goods is TSA's main direct competitor, offering a similar merchandise mix in a big-box format. Other competitors include traditional sporting goods stores (Academy Sports & Outdoors and Big 5 Corp.), specialty retailers and department stores (Foot Locker Inc. and Macy's Inc. ), mass merchants (Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Target Corp. ), and catalog and Internet retailers (Amazon.com ).

Although business conditions remain competitive and the economy remains weak, we believe that TSA's performance will rebound modestly after a difficult 2011 fourth quarter. We base this on benefits from supply chain initiatives we expect, a better focus on merchandise improvements, and lower markdown activity. This should all result in some margin improvement over the next year. Specifically, our forecast includes the following assumptions:

-- Flat to slightly negative sales per square foot.

-- Modest growth in total square feet.

-- Margin increases based on lower markdown activity and operating expense reductions.

-- Moderate reduction in inventory through supply chain enhancements.

-- An increase in capital expenditures to support store growth.

-- Modestly positive free operating cash flow.