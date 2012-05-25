TEXT-Fitch:Spanish cable proves resilient amid contagion fears

May 25 - Fitch Ratings said that Cableuropa S.A.'s (Cableuropa or ONO) recently announced bank refinancing combined with the strength of its operating and financial results, provide solid support for Fitch's view of the sector and the company's ratings. The company has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a Positive Outlook.

Current conditions - both in economic terms and the financing environment in Spain - make liquidity and market access an important (and potentially overriding) feature of any credit view. With the closing of the EUR1.4bn bank deal, along with the earlier success in 2012 in the bond market (when Cableuropa raised USD1.0bn in senior secured 2018 bonds) the company has demonstrated solid debt market access and has put its maturity profile on a similar footing to more highly rated and less regionally challenged peers such as Telenet ('BB'/Stable) and Virgin Media ('BB+'/Stable).

ONO's bank deal sees the majority of bank maturities pushed out to 2017/2018, which along with its long dated bond maturities, effectively alleviates financing pressures.

The success of both its bank and bond financing in 2012 demonstrates investor appetite for the sector, and highlights how companies with the right business model remain financeable despite one of the most difficult periods in the eurozone's history.

Fitch cautions that with a total of USD1.225bn of dollar denominated bonds, and no overseas earnings, a currency mismatch exists, with in Fitch's view, eurozone concerns are likely to sustain euro weakness at least in the near term. High rates of unemployment, the collapse of the property sector and uncertain long term effects of austerity in Spain, all underpin caution in the rating, despite financial metrics that provide ratings headroom.

The effectiveness of the cable model is evident in recent Cableuropa results which contrast with those of Telefonica ('BBB+/Stable'). The Spanish incumbent is undergoing significant pressure in its domestic operations, with Spanish revenues in Q112 down by 10.7%, including mobile revenues down 13.7%. Top-line pressure of this scale is inevitably putting pressure on margins, with the Q112 domestic EBITDA margin of 42.8% down by 1.4 percentage points.

In contrast, Cableuropa posted Q112 revenues 5% ahead year on year. While some margin pressure was reported (due to an increase in low margin wholesale revenues), an EBITDA margin of 48.6%, down 0.5 percentage points, was nonetheless solid and highlights the resilience of both the company and the sector.

Notably, ONO is growing its small and medium sized enterprise (SME) business, where revenues were ahead by 13.4%. With margins at similar levels to the (high margin) residential fibre operations, traction in the SME segment should, in the agency's view, provide some offset to competitive pressures likely to persist in the residential business given actions being taken by Telefonica to defend its domestic business.