TEXT-S&P lowers rtg on Compass Securitisation Program's CCL nts

May 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- On April 30, 2012, we downgraded Banco Santander to A-/Negative/A-2, which acts as a cash collateral account bank for Compass Securitisation Program's CCL notes.

-- Liquidity for the CCL notes is fully supported through cash collateralization, held with the cash collateral account banks.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on Compass Securitisation Program's CCL notes to 'A-2 (sf)' from 'A-1 (sf)'.

-- We are monitoring the current restructuring of WestLB (to be completed by June 30, 2012), which acts as the program's sponsor and servicer, among others.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Compass Securitisation Program's CCL notes (cash-collateralized liquidity notes) to 'A-2 (sf)' from 'A-1 (sf)'. We are also monitoring the planned restructuring of West LB and its likely effect on this program.

Today's rating action follows our April 30 downgrade of Banco Santander S.A. to A-/Negative/A-2 from A+/Negative/A-1, in its role as cash collateral account bank for the Compass Securitisation Program's CCL notes (see "Research Update: Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade").

The administrator and collateral agent, WestLB AG (unsolicited ratings: BBB/Stable/A-2), confirmed that there is no intention to replace Banco Santander within the remedy period, or anytime thereafter. Thus, none of the cash collateral account banks in place is currently rated higher than 'A-2'.