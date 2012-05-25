TEXT-S&P summary: Assa Abloy AB

May 25 -
Summary analysis -- Assa Abloy AB --------------------------------- 25-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Security systems
services
Mult. CUSIP6: 045387
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Sep-2001 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Sweden-based lock manufacturer Assa Abloy AB reflect our view of the group's
strong position in the moderately cyclical lock and door markets, its highly diverse customer
base in both mature and growth markets, and its innovative product portfolio--all of which
support the company's strong and stable operating performance and cash flow generation. We
consider these positive factors to be mitigated by the company's aggressive acquisition-led
growth policy and historically high dividend payouts, which have resulted in weak
debt-protection measures for the ratings. We consider a further mitigating factor to be the
company's exposure to increasing competition in some growth markets.
S&P base-case operating scenario
We anticipate that Assa Abloy will achieve mid-single-digit growth of about 6%-7%, including
acquisitions, in 2012, on the back of a slowing macroeconomic environment, particularly in the
global construction sector, which is closely related to the company's operations. However,
because about two-thirds of sales are recurrent and stem from lock and security door
replacements, and because 75% of end customers and users are either professional or
institutional (as opposed to consumer or residential), we consider Assa Abloy one of the
better-equipped companies to handle an economic downturn. This compares favorably with other
capital goods peers, which have a much lower share of aftermarket sales or are more directly
exposed to economic swings, for example in consumer confidence. In addition, Assa Abloy will
most likely add to its top line through acquisitions, which is one of its core strategies.
Owing to the group's stable sales, strong market position and pricing power, and continuous
cost cutting, we anticipate an EBITDA margin of 18%-19% in 2012 compared with 18.4% 2011 and
19.2% in 2010.