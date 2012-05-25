TEXT-S&P ups Germany-based Linde to 'A/A-1',outlook stable

May 25 -

Overview

-- Germany-based Linde AG's credit metrics improved in 2010-2011 to levels that we expect it will be able to sustain over the next few years given its more conservative financial policy.

-- We are raising our ratings on Linde to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Linde will be able to maintain funds from operations to debt of about 40% over the medium term.

Rating Action

On May 25, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based global industrial gas and engineering company Linde AG to 'A/A-1' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is stable.

At the same time we raised our issue ratings on the company's hybrid instruments to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.

Rationale

The rating action reflects our view that Linde's ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to remain at about 40% over the next few years, similar to ratios achieved in 2010-2011. This is stronger than the 30% average over 2007-2009. We perceive a stronger commitment from management to balance its investment plans and bolt-on and midsize acquisitions with a moderate financial leverage. This is demonstrated by its tightened financial policy of keeping net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x.

In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that Linde will comfortably achieve adjusted FFO to debt of about 40% over the next few years, even assuming a modest increase in debt given the recent EUR590 million acquisition of the continental European homecare business of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (A/Stable/A-1). This also factors in sizable capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion per year in 2012 and an anticipated similar amount in 2013, based on its strong project pipeline. This still leaves some headroom for potential large-scale projects, in particular in the energy sector, over the medium term. In our scenario, we have assumed that a largely constant proportion of earnings will be paid out as dividends and that the company will refrain from share buybacks.