TEXT-S&P summary: Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (II)

May 30 -
Summary analysis -- Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (II) 30-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Qatar
Primary SIC: OIL AND GAS
EXTRACTION
Mult. CUSIP6: 75405T
Rationale
The 'A' ratings on the $2.40 billion senior secured bonds (comprising $850
million Series B bonds due 2027, $750 million Series C bonds due 2016 and $800
million Series D bonds due 2027) and the July 2009 $2.23 billion senior
secured bonds (comprising $500 million Series E bonds due 2012, $1.115 billion
Series F bonds due 2014, and $615 million Series G bonds due 2019), all issued
by Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (3) (RasGas 3), as well as the
'A' ratings on the $1.4 billion senior secured Series A bonds due 2020 issued
by Ras Laffan Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. (II) (RasGas II) reflect a
composite of credit factors outlined below. RasGas II and RasGas 3 guarantee
each other's debt and are operationally linked. Accordingly, we rate the
projects on a consolidated basis. We refer to the two entities collectively as
RasGas.